Acosta was traded from the Padres to the Reds on Tuesday in exchange for Brandon Drury, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Acosta was one of the top international signees in the 2020-21 signing class. The switch-hitting shortstop has a high ceiling, but he is still working on putting the pieces together. He is hitting .243/.346/.360 with two home runs and five steals in 32 games in the Arizona Complex League.