Gutierrez (1-1) allowed two earned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out three across five innings in the win over the Cardinals on Thursday.

Gutierrez picked up his first career win in just his second start for the Reds. The rookie allowed both of his runs in the first inning on three hits and a walk. He followed it up with four hitless innings before being pulled to start the sixth frame. He has a 2.70 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with six strikeouts in 10 MLB innings. In three minor league starts this season, he has a 2.65 ERA with 21 punchouts in 17 innings.