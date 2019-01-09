Gutierrez was invited to the Reds' big-league spring training camp Wednesday.

Gutierrez spent the entirety of last season with Double-A Pensacola, finishing with a mediocre 4.35 ERA. That performance doesn't make it likely that he'll skip Triple-A and start the season at the MLB level, but he'll get the chance to work with the big-league coaching staff this spring and could be up with the Reds later in the year should he get off to a good start at Triple-A.

