Gutierrez didn't factor into the decision in Monday's wild 15-11 extra-innings loss to the Mets, surrendering six runs on nine hits -- including three home runs -- and two walks over four innings. He struck out only one.

The Reds' bullpen proceeded to serve up four more long balls after his exit, so Gutierrez was hardly alone in having difficulty keeping the ball in the yard, but his issues on that front are nothing new. It's the third time in his last six starts the 25-year-old rookie has been tagged for at least five earned runs, and over that stretch he has a rough 6.61 ERA, 1.72 WHIP, 18:15 K:BB and 2.6 HR/9 through 31.1 innings.