Gutierrez (3-1) earned the win Monday against the Brewers after tossing six innings of two-run ball, allowing four hits and two walks while fanning six.

Gutierrez has looked surprisingly good in four outings this season, as he's yet to give up more than two earned runs and has also recorded two quality starts. He owns a 19:10 K:BB through 24 innings and while the sample size is still small, Gutierrez has looked better than expected on the mound and is making a strong case to remain in the rotation once some of Cincinnati's arms get healthier. With both Sonny Gray (groin) and Jeff Hoffman (shoulder) sidelined, Gutierrez's chances of remaining as a starter should be even higher in a short-term scenario.