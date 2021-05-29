Gutierrez is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Gutierrez made his major-league debut against the Cubs on Friday and was charged with an unlucky loss in the pitching duel against Adbert Alzolay. However, manager David Bell was pleased with the right-hander's performance, and he'll remain in the rotation for at least one more start after right-hander Jeff Hoffman (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday.