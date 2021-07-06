Gutierrez (4-3) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks with six strikeouts in six innings to earn the win Monday over Kansas City.

Gutierrez got back on track after allowing 14 runs over 15.1 innings his last three starts. The only runs against him Monday came on RBI doubles by Carlos Santana and Jorge Soler. This was also the third time in eight starts Gutierrez didn't allow a home run. The 25-year-old owns a 4.67 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 36:21 K:BB across 44.1 innings this season. He's projected to make his next start this weekend in Milwaukee.