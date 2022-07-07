Reds manager David Bell said Gutierrez (elbow) suffered a setback during the final pitch of his live batting practice session Tuesday and will be transferred from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The transaction will open up a spot on the 40-man roster, which the Reds will likely use when they presumably call up another pitcher from the minors for the second game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Pirates. As a result of the move, Gutierrez won't be eligible for activation until the first week of August, though it's unclear if he'll be ready to go by then.