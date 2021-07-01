Gutierrez (3-3) allowed six earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three across 4.1 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Padres.

Gutierrez was undone by the long ball, as he was taken yard by Wil Myers, Trent Grisham and Fernando Tatis in his short outing. His final line did worsen after he was pulled, as both of his inherited runners were allowed to score. Though he's experienced some success through seven starts, Gutierrez has allowed at least one home run in five of those outings and is allowing 1.9 HR/9 overall. Due to the poor effort, Gutierrez's ERA currently sits at 4.93, and he has only a 30:19 K:BB across 38.1 frames.