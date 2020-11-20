Gutierrez (suspension) had his contract selected by the Reds on Friday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
The move protects the 25-year-old from being poached by other teams during the upcoming Rule 5 draft. Gutierrez received an 80-game suspension for PEDs in June and had a 6.04 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 117:48 K:BB over 137 innings at Triple-A Louisville in 2019.
