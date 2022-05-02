Gutierrez is scheduled to make his next start Wednesday against the Brewers in Milwaukee, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Gutierrez was initially lined up to start the series opener in Milwaukee on Tuesday, but an off day Monday allowed the Reds to reorder their pitching schedule. As a result, Tyler Mahle will move to the front of the order and start Tuesday, setting him up to make a second turn Sunday against Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, Gutierrez will be limited to the one start Wednesday for this week, making him an unpalatable fantasy option in the majority of leagues.