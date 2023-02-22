The Reds placed Gutierrez (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Wednesday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

The move is simply a procedural one to clear a 40-man roster spot, as Gutierrez underwent Tommy John surgery last July and will miss most if not all of 2023. If he does return, it would likely be for just a couple of appearances in September.

