Gutierrez (1-6) earned the win Saturday versus the Giants. He allowed a run on six hits and a walk with four strikeouts in five innings.

The only run against Gutierrez came on a Joc Pederson double in the third inning. It's been a brutal start to the season for Gutierrez, who had given up multiple runs in each of his first seven starts without completing five innings in any of them prior to Saturday's step in the right direction. He owns an ugly 7.71 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and 28:22 K:BB across 35 innings this year. The 26-year-old projects to make his next start versus the lowly Nationals next week.