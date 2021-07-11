Gutierrez didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Brewers after tossing six innings of one-run ball, allowing five hits and two walks.

Gutierrez didn't strike out anyone, but he still delivered a strong outing -- he's now gone at least six innings in each of his last two appearances. He has made nine starts this season and five of those have been quality starts while posting a decent 4.29 ERA across 50.1 innings.