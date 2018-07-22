Gutierrez was superb for Double-A Pensacola on Thursday against Jacksonville, allowing one run over seven innings while striking out 10 without allowing a walk. He has won his last five starts and seven of his last eight, allowing no more than two runs in any of those outings.

Gutierrez took a while to adjust to Double-A, as his 4.13 ERA attests, but he's now struck out 102 batters against only 26 walks in 104.2 innings.