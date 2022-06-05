site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: Out with forearm soreness
RotoWire Staff
Gutierrez was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday with right forearm soreness.
This news comes as Gutierrez had essentially been transitioned to a bullpen role, so there isn't much fantasy fallout. Jared Solomon was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move.
