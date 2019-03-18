Gutierrez was reassigned to minor-league camp Monday.

Gutierrez wasn't expected to break camp with the team, having yet to pitch above Double-A, and his 6.75 ERA in 6.2 spring innings certainly didn't help his case. He'll likely open the year with Triple-A Louisville.

