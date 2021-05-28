Gutierrez was recalled as expected Friday and will make his major-league debut in a start against the Cubs.

Gutierrez missed the start of the year while serving the end of a PED suspension, but he's ready to go now following three strong Triple-A starts. He was quite poor in 27 Triple-A starts back in 2019, however, struggling to a 6.04 ERA, and he's not a particularly interesting prospect given that he's 25 years old with no big-league experience under his belt.