Gutierrez was recalled as expected Friday and will make his major-league debut in a start against the Cubs.
Gutierrez missed the beginning of the year while serving the end of a PED suspension, but he's ready to go now following three strong Triple-A starts. He was quite poor at Triple-A back in 2019, however, struggling to a 6.04 ERA, and the 25-year-old hasn't impressed in the minors since being signed out of Cuba in 2016.
