Gutierrez was reinstated from the restricted list Sunday.
Gutierrez served an 80-game suspension for PEDs in June of 2020, and served the majority of the ban last season. He threw 137 innings at Triple-A Louisville in 2019, so should make an impact with the major-league pitching staff at some point during the campaign.
More News
-
Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: Joins 40-man roster•
-
Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: Receives 80-game ban•
-
Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: Opening spring training•
-
Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: Reassigned to minor-league camp•
-
Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: Earns invitation to Reds' camp•
-
Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: On roll for Pensacola•