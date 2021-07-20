The Reds optioned Gutierrez to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday.
It's unclear whether the righty is being demoted for Monday's poor outing, or if he's just temporarily making way for an extra reliever as the Reds recover from the 11-inning series opener. Gutierrez had recorded quality starts in both of his previous two outings, so he'll almost certainly return to the big-league club at some point this season, if not in a few days to make his next scheduled start. Ashton Goudeau was recalled from Louisville in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: Escapes with no-decision Monday•
-
Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: No-decision despite quality start•
-
Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: Gets win over Royals•
-
Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: Hit hard by Padres•
-
Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: Stuck with loss in quality start•
-
Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: Struggles in San Diego•