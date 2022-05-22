Gutierrez is scheduled to start Monday's game against the Cubs, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Gutierrez hasn't made an appearance since being shifted to the bullpen May 13, but he'll rejoin the rotation, at least for one start, for Monday's series opener versus Chicago. The 26-year-old has a 8.65 ERA, 1.96 WHIP and 19:19 K:BB across 26 innings (six starts) this season.