Gutierrez will be called up from Triple-A Louisville to start Friday against the Cubs, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old was on the restricted list to open the season while serving the end of an 80-game suspension for PEDs, and he'll make his first start in the majors Friday. Gutierrez has pitched well at Louisville through three starts this year with a 2.65 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB over 17 innings.