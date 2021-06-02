Gutierrez is scheduled to make his second career start Thursday against the Cardinals, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Gutierrez had been in line to get the ball for Wednesday's series finale versus Philadelphia, but those plans were dashed due to a rainout in Cincinnati. The Reds would have had the luxury of reordering their rotation after the postponement, but manager David Bell has opted to instead push each of his five starters back a day in the schedule. Luis Castillo, Tyler Mahle and Wade Miley are scheduled to start the final three contests of the four-game series in St. Louis.