Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: Solid control but inconsistent results at High-A
Gutierrez, 21, has a 4.47 ERA and 89:16 K:BB in 92.2 innings for High-A Daytona.
Gutierrez has not walked a batter in three-straight outings, though remains slightly too hittable at times. In addition, he's been snake-bitten by the long ball recently, allowing nine home runs in his last 10 starts. It remains to be seen whether he'll end up as a starter or a reliever.
More News
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...