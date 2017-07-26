Gutierrez, 21, has a 4.47 ERA and 89:16 K:BB in 92.2 innings for High-A Daytona.

Gutierrez has not walked a batter in three-straight outings, though remains slightly too hittable at times. In addition, he's been snake-bitten by the long ball recently, allowing nine home runs in his last 10 starts. It remains to be seen whether he'll end up as a starter or a reliever.