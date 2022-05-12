Gutierrez didn't factor in the decision during Wednesday's 14-11 win over the Brewers after giving up four runs on six hits over 4.2 innings. He had six strikeouts and two walks.

The 26-year-old was staked a 7-0 lead of the first two innings but was unable to last the necessary five frames in order to qualify for his first win of the year. The no-decision was still progress for Gutierrez, as he took the loss in each of his previous five starts. The right-hander has an 8.65 ERA, 1.96 WHIP and 19:15 K:BB across 26 innings and lines up to pitch during the two-game set in Cleveland next week.