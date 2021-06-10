Gutierrez (2-1) allowed two earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out seven across seven innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Brewers.

This was the deepest that Gutierrez has worked into any of his three big-league starts and it was also his most impressive from a skills perspective. After striking out three batters in both of his first two starts, he racked up seven punchouts backed by 13 swinging strikes on 102 total pitches. He further limited the damage by generating eight groundouts and holding the Brewers to just one extra-base hit. With both Sonny Gray (groin) and Jeff Hoffman (shoulder) sidelined, Gutierrez should have a chance to stick in the rotation for the time being.