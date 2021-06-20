Gutierrez allowed five runs on eight hits and four walks with four strikeouts in five innings versus San Diego on Saturday. He did not factor in the decision.

Gutierrez had his worst start of the season, giving up high marks in runs, hits and walks. He allowed a two-run home run to Jake Cronenworth in the third inning and a three-run double to Manny Machado in the fourth. The right-hander has been solid with a 3.86 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 23:14 K:BB across 28 innings in his rookie season. He'll draw a tough home start versus Atlanta next week.