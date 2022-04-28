Gutierrez (0-4) got the loss Wednesday after he pitched four innings, giving up six runs on five hits and six walks while striking out two against the Padres.

Gutierrez struggled to command the strike zone in this one, throwing 46 of his 88 pitches for strikes while walking a season high six batters. The 26-year-old made it through the first inning unscathed but surrendered a run in the second inning on a Luis Campusano sacrifice fly. The wheels fell off in the third frame where he gave up another four runs, topped off by a three-run homer by Jurickson Profar. The sixth and final run against him came after he had exited the contest in the top of the fifth. Gutierrez's season numbers now sit at a 7.41 ERA and 1.94 WHIP over 17.0 innings.