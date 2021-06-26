Gutierrez (3-2) took the loss Friday, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks over six-plus innings as the Reds fell 3-2 to Atlanta. He struck out four.

Solo homers by Dansby Swanson and Guillermo Heredia in the sixth and seventh innings were the difference in the game. Gutierrez has three quality starts in six trips to the mound since being added to the big-league rotation and hasn't yet failed to last at least five innings, and he'll carry a 3.97 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 27:16 K:BB through 34 innings into his next outing.