Gutierrez (0-2) took the loss in Friday's 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Dodgers, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks with three strikeouts in four innings.

After a clean first inning, Gutierrez surrendered one run apiece in the second, third and fifth innings to fall in line for the loss. That's now consecutive losses for the 26-year-old, who has gone less than five innings and thrown under 80 pitches in each start. He's slated to face off against the Padres on Wednesday.