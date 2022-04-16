Gutierrez (0-2) took the loss in Friday's 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Dodgers, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks with three strikeouts in four innings.
After a clean first inning, Gutierrez surrendered one run apiece in the second, third and fifth innings to fall in line for the loss. That's now consecutive losses for the 26-year-old, who has gone less than five innings and thrown under 80 pitches in each start. He's slated to face off against the Padres on Wednesday.
More News
-
Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: Downed by Atlanta•
-
Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: Starting team's third game•
-
Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: Rotation spot likely•
-
Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: Returning to rotation•
-
Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: Unlikely to start again in 2021•
-
Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: Lasts 2.2 innings Saturday•