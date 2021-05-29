Gutierrez (0-1) allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out three in five innings to take the loss against the Cubs on Friday.

Gutierrez made his major-league debut as Friday's starter, and he was quite effective by allowing just four Cubs to reach base across the first five innings. He debuted in favorable pitching weather since a strong wind was blowing in at Wrigley Field on Friday, but he still gave up the lone run of the game via a solo blast by David Bote in the bottom of the fifth inning. If Gutierrez remains with the major-league club, he tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Phillies on Wednesday.