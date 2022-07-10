Gutierrez (elbow) is scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery later this month, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Gutierrez, the Reds and the team's medical staff made the collective decision to have the right-hander go under the knife after he suffered a setback with his strained elbow during a live batting practice session Tuesday. Based on the timing of his upcoming surgery, Gutierrez will miss the remainder of the 2022 campaign and likely the majority of the 2023 season while recovering from the procedure. He'll become the third Reds pitcher to require Tommy John in the last calendar year, joining Tejay Antone and Justin Wilson.