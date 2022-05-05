Gutierrez (0-5) took the loss in Wednesday's 18-4 defeat at the hands of the Brewers, surrendering seven runs on eight hits and two walks with two strikeouts in 4.1 innings.

Gutierrez got shelled in this one, giving up two homers including a Rowdy Tellez grand slam in the bottom of the third inning. He has now allowed 13 runs over his last two starts and his season numbers now stand at an inflated 8.86 ERA and 2.02 WHIP with 13 strikeouts over 21.1 innings in five starts. The Reds may want to consider other options at starting pitcher.