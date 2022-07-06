Gutierrez (elbow) completed a live bullpen session Tuesday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Before he was placed on the 15-day injured list just over a month ago with a first-degree right elbow strain, Gutierrez had been working out of the bullpen. The Reds aren't yet decided on what kind of role Gutierrez will handle once he's back to full strength, as the team will have him build up to three innings in his throwing progression before determining whether he'll return from the IL as a reliever or starter. Since he still has yet to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment, Gutierrez isn't on track to return until after the All-Star break.
More News
-
Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: Slated to throw live BP•
-
Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: Nearing bullpen session•
-
Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: Avoids worst-case outcome•
-
Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: Out with forearm soreness•
-
Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: Nabs first win•
-
Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: Handed another loss•