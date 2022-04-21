Gutierrez (0-3) allowed three earned runs on two hits and four walks while striking out two across 4.2 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Padres.

Gutierrez worked three scoreless innings to begin the start, but surrendered a two-run home run in the fourth inning. That accounted for the majority of the damage against him, though he also allowed a third run in the fifth frame on an RBI double by Trent Grisham. Gutierrez was particularly wild Wednesday, as he hit two batters in addition to the four free passes he surrendered. Through 13 innings this season, Gutierrez has a 5.54 ERA, and his 9:9 K:BB is among the indicators that his lack of success has been deserved.