Gutierrez won't pitch Wednesday against the Phillies after the game was postponed due to inclement weather.
Since Wednesday's contest will be made up in late June, it's not yet clear when Gutierrez will make his next start. The right-hander allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out three in five innings in his major-league debut against the Cubs on Friday.
