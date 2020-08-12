site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: reds-wade-miley-activated-ahead-of-start | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Reds' Wade Miley: Activated ahead of start
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Miley (groin) was activated from the injured list as expected ahead of his scheduled start against the Royals on Wednesday.
Miley made just one awful start before landing on the injured list with a groin injury, allowing six runs (five earned) while recording just five outs. Joe Kuhnel was optioned in a corresponding move.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.