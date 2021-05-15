Miley (4-3) took the loss to the Rockies on Friday, allowing eight runs on 11 hits and three walks while striking out five over three innings.

On the heels of his no-hitter against Cleveland, Miley fell flat on his face in Colorado. The eight runs allowed matched Miley's total from his first six starts of the season combined. Pitching at altitude in a park with those dimensions is difficult for any pitcher, but especially so for a pitcher with Miley's modest swing-and-miss abilities. He still has a 3.69 ERA after this hiccup.