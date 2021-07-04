Miley surrendered two runs on 10 hits and a walk with three strikeouts in 6.2 innings versus the Cubs on Sunday. He did not factor in the decision.

Despite the elevated number of baserunners, Miley was still able to log a quality start for the fifth time in his last seven outings. He benefited from Cincinnati's defense turning two double plays while he was on the mound. The southpaw has a 3.06 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 72:23 K:BB across 88.1 innings this year. His last start before the All-Star break is expected to be during next weekend's four-game series in Milwaukee.