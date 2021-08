Miley (9-4) picked up the win in Friday's 10-0 rout of the Pirates, allowing six hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings. He struck out five.

The veteran southpaw got staked to a 7-0 lead after one inning, but Miley made sure Pittsburgh wouldn't get up off the mat. He hasn't lost a game since May 19, and Friday's quality start was his fifth in six outings since the beginning of July, a stretch during which he's posted a 2.06 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 24:16 K:BB through 39.1 innings.