Miley (0-1) took the loss Monday as the Reds fell 8-7 to the Cubs, coughing up six runs (five earned) on four hits and two walks over 1.2 innings. He struck out three.

A rain delay before the start of the game seemed to mess with Miley's focus, as he plunked Kris Bryant with his second pitch of the night and then walked Anthony Rizzo. The Cubs took advantage to score four runs in the first inning, and after they tacked on another in the second, Miley's night was done after 57 pitches (32 strikes). One bad start probably won't cost the veteran southpaw his spot in the rotation, but with Anthony DeSclafani (shoulder) set to come off the injured list this weekend, Miley may not be able to afford a second one.