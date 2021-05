Miley (3-2) picked up the win in Friday's 8-6 victory over the Cubs, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over five innings while striking out three.

The veteran southpaw gave up runs in each of the first two innings, but Miley settled down afterward and benefited from another offensive eruption by the Reds. He exited after throwing 99 pitches (61 strikes), and he'll take a 2.67 ERA and 19:7 K:BB through 27 innings into his next outing.