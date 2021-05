Miley (5-4) picked up the win in Monday's 11-1 rout over the Phillies, allowing one run on six hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out six.

The veteran left-hander was making his first start since May 19 after recovering from a foot sprain, and Miley delivered his fourth quality start of the season while tossing 102 pitches (63 strikes). He'll take a 3.26 ERA and 40:14 K:BB through 49.2 innings into his next outing.