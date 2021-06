Miley (6-4) picked up the win in Saturday's 10-3 victory over the Rockies, giving up three runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out three.

The veteran southpaw got tagged for three runs in the second inning, but the Reds' offense erased the deficit in the third and kept on rolling. The quality start was the fifth of the season for Miley, and he'll take a 2.92 ERA and 51:17 K:BB through 61.2 innings into his next outing.