Miley (10-4) allowed four hits and a walk while striking out seven in seven scoreless innings to earn the win Monday against the Cubs.

Miley was hit hard in his last outing, as he allowed five runs in five innings against Atlanta. However, he bounced back with a strong showing against Chicago's faltering offense to earn his second win in his last three appearances. The southpaw's production has remained relatively consistent since the All-Star break, and he's posted a 2.95 ERA and 1.34 WHIP in 36.2 innings across his last six starts. He tentatively lines up to make his next appearance at home against the Marlins on Saturday.