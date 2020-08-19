Miley (undisclosed) is expected to start Saturday in St. Louis, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Miley suffered a groin injury early in the season and appeared to suffer some sort of injury in his return from the injured list back on Aug. 12, as he seemed in some discomfort while covering first base in the second inning and exited shortly after. He's been able to have some extra rest due to a positive COVID-19 test cancelling a few games for the Reds, as his next start will come 10 days after his previous outing.