Miley (7-4) allowed three walks and seven hits over eight scoreless innings Friday, striking out four and earning a win over the Brewers.

Miley wasn't especially efficient but danced around multiple Milwaukee threats in his first scoreless appearance since June 6. He's been charged with two or fewer earned runs in eight of his last nine outings, lowering his season ERA to 2.80 through 96.1 innings. He's recorded a 44:15 K:BB during that same stretch. Miley will get back on the mound after the All-Star break.