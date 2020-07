Miley pitched four scoreless innings in Friday's intrasquad scrimmage, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out seven, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

It was interesting to see Miley matched up against Tyler Mahle, who could work in tandem with him during the regular season. Miley will be the Reds' fourth starter to begin the season, with his first start coming against the Cubs if everything goes according to plan.