Miley allowed four runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out seven across six innings Monday against the Phillies. He didn't factor into the decision.

Miley surrendered a pair of runs in the fourth inning and two more in the fifth, but his team would rally after his departure to get him off the hook for the loss. The southpaw hasn't received a decision in each of his last three starts, but he's pitched well of late, surrendering two runs or fewer in six of his last seven outings. Miley owns a 3.09 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with a 69:22 K:BB across 81.2 frames this season.